Meta's paid ad-free service draws privacy complaint in Austria

1/3

Business 2 min read

Meta's paid ad-free service draws privacy complaint in Austria

By Rishabh Raj 03:41 pm Nov 28, 202303:41 pm

Meta announced the paid ad-free service for Facebook and Instagram for European users last month

Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is facing a privacy complaint in Europe over its new paid ad-free subscription service. Digital rights group NOYB, based in Vienna, filed the complaint with the Austrian Data Protection Authority, claiming that charging users for privacy goes against EU consent laws. NOYB's founder, Max Schrems, and data protection lawyer Felix Mikolasch argue that Meta's approach to consent is flawed.

2/3

NOYB disagrees with Meta's concept of consent

Mikolasch explains, "EU law requires that consent is the genuine free will of the user." "Contrary to this law, Meta charges a 'privacy fee' of up to €250 per year if anyone dares to exercise their fundamental right to data protection," he adds. NOYB also criticized the fee's cost, comparing it to other subscription services like Netflix, YouTube Premium, and Spotify Premium.

3/3

NOYB urges expedited process and fine against Meta

NOYB is urging the Austrian privacy authority to act quickly to stop Meta and impose a fine. The group has filed numerous complaints against Big Tech companies like Google and Meta for privacy violations. The complaint against Meta's ad-free service will likely be sent to the Irish data protection watchdog, which oversees the company since its European headquarters are in Ireland.