Why the Sony-ZEE merger is at risk of collapse

By Rishabh Raj 02:56 pm Nov 28, 202302:56 pm

The proposed appointment of Zee's CEO Punit Goenka as the head of the merged company is the major cause of contention between the two companies

The potential $10 billion merger between Sony's India unit and ZEE is in jeopardy as the December 21 deadline approaches, as per a Bloomberg report. Leadership disputes and unresolved merger details threaten the creation of a media giant. Insiders told Bloomberg that the outcome could be determined as early as next week.

What's the disagreement between Sony and ZEE?

One of the primary concerns is the proposed appointment of ZEE's CEO Punit Goenka, son of the founder, as the head of the merged company. While ZEE is pushing for Goenka's appointment as per the 2021 agreement, Sony is hesitant due to an ongoing regulatory inquiry involving him. This has created a last-minute conflict in the two-year-old merger plan that has already seen a fair share of drama and delays.

The accusations against ZEE

In June, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) accused ZEE of fabricating loan recoveries to conceal private financing deals involving its founder, Subhash Chandra. SEBI had stated that Chandra and his son, Goenka, misused their positions and siphoned off funds. However, an appellate authority later granted Goenka relief from SEBI's order, which had restricted him from holding an executive or director role in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited. Sony views this ongoing investigation as a looming corporate governance concern.

ZEE is 'actively engaged' in completing merger

ZEE claims to be "actively engaged" in completing all prerequisites for the deal, with most already fulfilled. The company also states that they are in regular contact with Sony. If the deal goes through, it would hugely expand Sony's media presence in India, boasting over 75 television channels and a 37% market share.

Sony is sticking to December 21 deadline

Sources told Bloomberg that Sony is not considering extending the December 21 deadline. The merger has nearly all necessary regulatory approvals and could still proceed if both parties resolve their differences quickly. They also have the option to request an extension from India's company court. The Sony-ZEE merger aims to establish India's largest entertainment company, capable of competing with global giants like Netflix, Amazon, and local conglomerates such as Reliance Industries.