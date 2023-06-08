Business

Eurozone enters recession after GDP contracts for second consecutive quarter

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 08, 2023, 03:53 pm 1 min read

Eurozone's GDP fell by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023

After defying predictions of recession multiple times, the eurozone economy finally slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter of 2023. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the region fell by 0.1% in the first three months of the year. This is the second consecutive quarter where the eurozone's GDP contracted. Two consecutive GDP contractions are considered a technical recession.

GDP in the last quarter of 2022 fell 0.1%

In the last quarter of 2022, the GDP of the region dropped by 0.1%. Previous estimates had shown the region's growth to flatline. The new data released on Thursday by Eurostat, the EU's statistical agency, is also a downward revision of earlier estimates of 0.1% growth in the first quarter. Previously, Germany, Europe's biggest economy, had also sunk into a technical recession.