Jun 08, 2023

Solana's price has decreased by 10.39% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.96% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,382.22. It is 1.54% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.23% from yesterday to trade at $1,837. It has fallen 0.93% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $511.87 billion and $220.92 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $259.75, a 6.9% decrease from yesterday and 14.68% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.30% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.68% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 6.67%) and $0.066 (down 2.98%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.56 (down 7.97%), $5.6995 (up 0.95%), $0.0000077 (down 1.60%), and $0.77 (down 5.39%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 10.39% while Polka Dot has gained 9.61%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.23% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 13.95%.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

Stacks, XDC Network, Casper, UNUS SED LEO, and Dai are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.66 (up 5.03%), $0.033 (up 2.65%), $0.044 (up 0.82%), $3.52 (up 0.45%), and $0.99 (up 0.04%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Kava, Flare, Algorand, Decentraland, and Klaytn. They are trading at $0.99 (down 22.07%), $0.011 (down 9.68%), $0.11 (down 9.55%), $0.44 (down 8.81%), and $0.11 (down 8.28%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $9.14 billion (down 16.52%) and $1.07 billion (down 21.93%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.61 billion which is down 16.65% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $13.93 (down 4.73%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), $26,386.61 (down 1.99%), $5.93 (down 4.26%), and $4.56 (down 4.16%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Render Token are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.17 (down 4.81%), $2.91 (down 3.41%), $0.44 (down 6.53%), $0.66 (up 5.22%), and $2.19 (down 8.32%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.07 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion, compared to $1.02 trillion three months ago.