Apple's first Vision Pro ad reminds of iPhone's original commercial

By Rishabh Raj 06:13 pm Jan 09, 202406:13 pm

Apple has revealed its first ad for the Vision Pro headset, titled "Get Ready." If you have been following the tech giant for a while, you might notice that the new ad has similarities to the original iPhone commercial, titled "Hello." The Vision Pro ad features a montage of famous movie and TV characters wearing goggles, helmets, and masks, similar to the iPhone ad that showcased people answering phones.

Ad showcases clips from popular films and TV series

The "Get Ready" commercial for Apple's mixed reality headset incorporates clips from well-known movies and TV shows like Up!, Ant-Man, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, and Iron Man. By using these popular characters and scenes, Apple aims to make the $3,500 Vision Pro appear trendy and attractive to potential buyers. The device will be available for pre-ordering from January 19. The ad's structure is reminiscent of the original iPhone commercial, which effectively captured consumer interest.

In-store demos offered for Apple's Vision Pro headset

For those who want to try the Vision Pro headset before buying, Apple will offer demos at its retail stores. This hands-on experience allows potential customers to test the product's features and capabilities firsthand. As Apple gears up for the official launch on February 2, the company is generating buzz around its latest innovation through a nostalgic advertising approach. However, only time will tell if the Vision Pro will receive the same attention as the first iPhone.