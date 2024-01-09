Wi-Fi 7 devices are officially here: Should you get one?

By Akash Pandey

Wi-Fi 7 boasts better speeds and interference management than its predecessors

The Wi-Fi Alliance has kicked off the certification process for Wi-Fi 7 devices, marking the next step in wireless home internet technology. This certification ensures that Wi-Fi 7 devices will work together seamlessly, providing enhanced connectivity and performance. Later in the year, we can expect new gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and routers to come equipped with Wi-Fi 7. So, should you consider a Wi-Fi 7-enabled device? Yes! Read on to know why.

Reason #1: High-bandwidth streaming and low-latency gaming

Wi-Fi 7 delivers significant improvements in speed and efficiency compared to the existing Wi-Fi 6/6E standard. It is designed to boost performance for high-bandwidth streaming and low-latency wireless gaming, which is essential given the rising popularity of virtual reality tech. Kevin Robinson, CEO of the Wi-Fi Alliance, stated that Wi-Fi 7 is the "first generation built from the ground up" for the 6GHz band, a faster and wider wireless spectrum initially utilized by Wi-Fi 6E devices.

Reason #2: Improved speed and stability than older standards

With Wi-Fi 7, users can enjoy double the channel bandwidth than Wi-Fi 5, 6, or 6E standards (from 160MHz to 320MHz). This enables potential wireless download speeds of over 2 Gbps. Additionally, Wi-Fi 7 introduces Multi-Link Operation (MLO), a game-changing feature that combines connections across two or three of the 2.4 GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands for increased speed and stability. MLO reduces latency by allowing simultaneous access to all three bands, leading to a more responsive wireless experience.

Reason #3: Wi-Fi 7 enabled devices are backward compatible

Wi-Fi 7 devices are backward compatible with earlier Wi-Fi versions. So, investing in a Wi-Fi 7 router now can be seen as upgrading your infrastructure. In the coming weeks, the market will see more smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets arrive with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. As you switch from your current electronic devices to Wi-Fi 7-compatible products, you will be able to take advantage of the enhanced speed, efficiency, and stability offered by this new wireless standard.