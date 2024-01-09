This digital test kit helps detect UTI in 2 minutes

1/3

Technology 2 min read

This digital test kit helps detect UTI in 2 minutes

By Rishabh Raj 04:38 pm Jan 09, 202404:38 pm

To use it, just pee on the provided UTI test strip and scan

US-based wellness company Vivoo has unveiled a cutting-edge digital urinary tract infection (UTI) testing kit at CES 2024. All you have to do is pee on the provided test strip and scan it with Vivoo's app to get your results. According to the company, the kit promises "gold standard accuracy results" in just two minutes, making UTI diagnosis fast and convenient.

2/3

How the Vivoo UTI test kit works

The Vivoo UTI test kit is designed to save users time and eliminate confusion by digitizing the data. You can even share your results with healthcare providers through the app for immediate treatment if needed. UTIs are quite common, with six out of 10 women experiencing them at some point in their lives. This new product cuts out the hassle of lab testing and keeps your data handy, unlike traditional testing kits.

3/3

Tracking recurrent UTIs and market launch

Recurrent UTIs that are resistant to one or more antibiotics are a major issue for many women. Vivoo's app helps both patients and medical professionals keep track of past infections and find the right treatment. The new home UTI test is set to launch in Q2 2024, but we'll have to wait for pricing details. Last year, Vivoo also introduced a smart toilet attachment that measures water, magnesium, PH, protein, and sodium levels.