MV Agusta reveals limited-run LXP Orioli ADV: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 06:42 pm Nov 10, 202306:42 pm

MV Agusta LXP Orioli comes equipped with cornering ABS

Italian marque MV Agusta has taken the wraps off the limited-run LXP Orioli at the 2023 EICMA in Milan. Production of the special motorcycle is limited to just 500 units globally. The ADV pays tribute to motorcycling legend Edi Orioli, who became a symbol of adventure riding in the 1990s by dominating the world rally scene. Here's a look at its best features.

Let's take a look at the design of the ADV

The super-exclusive MV Agusta LXP Orioli was designed at the historic CRC style center based in San Marino, Italy. It features dual LED headlamps, eyebrow-like LED DRLs, a sloping fuel tank, a semi-fairing with a tubular guard, split-type seats, and a single-piece grab rail with an integrated rack for mounting a top box. The bike rides on 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) wire-spoke wheels.

The ADV gets a unique height-adjustable rider seat

To help accommodate riders of all sizes, MV Agusta has equipped the ADV with a unique height-adjustable rider seat. Customers will be able to adjust the ride height to either 850mm or 870mm, using a lever located under the seat.

The bike is equipped with advanced safety features

The MV Agusta LXP Orioli comes equipped with a suite of electronic riding aids to ensure the safety of the rider. The ADV gets disc brakes on both wheels, Cornering ABS with Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation (RLM), a six-axis IMU-based traction control system, and a ride-by-wire throttle. The motorcycle has multiple riding modes, namely Urban, Touring, Off-Road, and Custom All-Terrain.

The motorcycle gets a premium suspension setup from Sachs

The limited-run LXP Orioli features a premium suspension setup from Sachs. At the front, it has fully adjustable inverted forks, while an adjustable mono-shock unit with a progressive link system graces the rear end. Both units boast a travel of 210mm.

It is backed by a 931cc, inline-triple engine

Powering the special edition MV Agusta LXP Orioli is an all-new 931cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine. The motor churns out a maximum power of 124hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 102Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick-shifter.