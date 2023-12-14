Apple blocks iMessages on Beeper Mini for some users

By Sanjana Shankar 11:30 am Dec 14, 202311:30 am

Beeper suggests uninstalling and reinstalling the app to fix the issue

Beeper has revealed that Apple seems to be "deliberately blocking" iMessages for about 5% of Beeper Mini users. The problem began around 6:00pm ET (4:30am IST, December 14), with some Reddit users reporting issues with receiving iMessages. However, others said the service was still functioning for them. Beeper suggests that uninstalling and reinstalling the app may fix the issue for those affected. The company is looking into the matter and working on a more extensive solution.

Beeper's response

While Beeper's status site doesn't show any problems, users facing iMessage issues on Beeper Cloud should contact Beeper Help for support. Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky apologized to users on X, stating, "I understand how ridiculously annoying this uncertainty is for our users. I won't feel bad if you duck out for now. We'll let you know when things are back up and running." He also cited Epic Games's win in its antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Take a look at Beeper CEO's post

Beeper Mini's history with Apple

On December 5, Beeper introduced the Beeper Mini, which lets Android users access iMessage using only their phone numbers. However, Apple shut it down just three days later. On Monday, Beeper Mini resumed operations but required an Apple ID. The company is now dealing with another obstacle as Apple blocks iMessages for some users, raising questions about whether this limitation will persist or affect more users.