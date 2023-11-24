iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 14 Pro: Check differences

1/6

Technology 3 min read

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 14 Pro: Check differences

By Akash Pandey 07:35 pm Nov 24, 202307:35 pm

The Xiaomi 14 Pro offers a lot at a much cheaper price

Upon Apple's September release of the iPhone 15 series, the Pro models' new titanium frame garnered global admiration for its rarity in mainstream smartphones. Xiaomi later shattered this exclusivity by introducing the Xiaomi 14 Pro, featuring a titanium version. Although the device was unveiled in China, it is expected to be made available in the global markets soon. Here, we conduct an initial comparison between iPhone 15 Pro Max and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

2/6

The Xiaomi smartphone offers higher peak brightness

The iPhone 15 Pro Max sports a 460ppi, 6.7-inch (1290x2796 pixels) OLED, whereas the Xiaomi 14 has a 522ppi, 6.73-inch (1440x3200 pixels) curved AMOLED. Both support Dolby Vision. The devices feature a titanium frame with a matte finish. However, the Xiaomi phone also comes in a metallic frame. The Xiaomi 14 Pro enjoys 3,000-nits of peak brightness, as opposed to the iPhone 15 Pro Max at 2,000-nits. The former bears an under-display fingerprint reader, while the iPhone relies on FaceID.

3/6

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has 12MP telephoto lens

The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a 48MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 12MP (OIS, 5x) telephoto lens. The setup is equivalent to having seven lenses, claims Apple. Also, the device's 12MP selfie camera has topped DXOMARK's ranking. The Xiaomi 14 Pro includes a LEICA-engineered 50MP (OIS) main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP (OIS, 3.2x) periscope camera. It has a 32MP front shooter. While the iPhone shoots 4K videos at up to 60fps, the Xiaomi model snags 8K videos at 24fps.

4/6

The Xiaomi 14 Pro offers 16GB of RAM

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by 3nm, Apple A17 Pro, with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Xiaomi 14 Pro uses 4nm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The iPhone packs a smaller battery (4,422mAh v/s 4,880mAh) and significantly slower wired charging (20W v/s 120W) and wireless (15W v/s 50W) charging compared to the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

5/6

What about the pricing?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. The price of the Xiaomi 14 Pro is yet to be revealed for India and global markets. In China, the device starts at CNY 4,999 (nearly Rs. 58,290) for its 12GB/256GB model.

6/6

Which flagship smartphone is better?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max undeniably stands as the pinnacle of high-end phones, and convincing iOS enthusiasts otherwise is a challenge. Nevertheless, the Xiaomi 14 Pro still emerges as a fiercely competitive and premium device. With a brilliant, clear display, a powerful camera system, a swift chipset, the latest RAM/storage formats, and remarkable charging capabilities, the Xiaomi 14 Pro embodies the essence of a true Android flagship. Notably, it comes at one-third of the price compared to its iPhone counterpart.