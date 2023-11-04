iOS 17.2 coming later this year: Check out top features

By Akash Pandey 11:51 pm Nov 04, 202311:51 pm

The new features will provide more personalization options to iPhone users

Apple's iOS 17.2 update is set to bring new features and changes to iPhones. It might be released to the public in December. Among the new add-ons are a Journal app, a translate option, new widgets, improvements to Apple Music, iMessage, Memoji, and more. The goal is to offer users a more personalized and secure experience. Explore these new features and changes that are set to enhance your iOS experience.

Journal app and translate option

The Journal app in iOS 17.2 lets users reflect on their day using text, photos, music, and audio recordings. It suggests content based on recent activity. Moreover, for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users, iOS 17.2 brings the Translate app to the Action button to allow for a quick language translation in Dynamic Island. By default, the button is configured to switch between Ring and Silent modes, but it can also be reassigned to access other settings quickly.

New widgets and Apple Music improvements

New Home Screen and Lock Screen widget options will also be introduced for Weather and Clock apps in iOS 17.2. Weather options include daily forecast, sunrise, and sunset, while Clock offers a digital clock widget. Moreover, Apple Music updates feature Collaborative Playlists, allowing multiple people to add, reorder, and remove songs in a shared playlist. Interestingly, iOS 17.2 will also introduce a new Favorite Songs playlist in Apple Music and a Focus filter to turn off Apple Music Listening History.

Enhanced security, messaging, and more

In addition, iOS 17.2 will improve security with iMessage Contact Key Verification. This alerts users if someone tries to eavesdrop on their conversations. It will also simplify sticker reactions in Messages with an "Add Sticker" option in the Tapback menu. Memoji customization will be enhanced in iOS 17.2 with a new "Body" section for modifying characters' waist, bust, shoulders, and arms. A rainbow-colored text option for names will be added when setting up a Contact Poster in the Contacts app.