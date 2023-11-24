Samsung Galaxy A05, with 50MP camera, launched at Rs. 10,000

By Sanjana Shankar 06:31 pm Nov 24, 202306:31 pm

The smartphones are currently available for purchase

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A05 in India. The smartphone boasts a 50MP main camera and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Offered in Black, Light Green, and Silver, the smartphone was revealed two months ago alongside the Galaxy A05s. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs. 9,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,499. Shoppers can find the device at Croma stores, with availability at authorized retailers expected soon.

Specifications and features of Galaxy A05

The Galaxy A05 features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 Core. Besides the 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, it also offers a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is set to receive at least two major Android OS updates down the line.

Battery and charging capabilities

Samsung Galaxy A05 packs a 5,000mAh battery, with 25W fast charging support. The device also offers dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In September, Samsung had announced the Galaxy A05s. It costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The A05s has a Snapdragon 680 processor, a triple camera module headlined by a 50MP snapper, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch, 90Hz display.