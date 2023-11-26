iPhone 15's USB-C serves multitude of functions beyond mere charging

By Akash Pandey 09:18 pm Nov 26, 202309:18 pm

Now connect all your devices with just one cable

Apple's iPhone 15 series ditched the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. The move was prompted by the European Union's push for a universal connector. Previously, the company was deeply committed to the Lightning port ecosystem. Nevertheless, it began the adoption of USB-C across Mac and iPad models in 2015. With iPhones also featuring a USB-C port now, it's easier to connect accessories and peripherals. Here's what you can do with your new iPhone and its USB-C port besides charging.

Charge all your Apple devices using one cable

With the new iPhone 15 series models, you can simplify your charging setup by using a single cable for all devices. Nearly all iPads now feature a USB-C port, and Macs have embraced USB-C over the past decade. Even the newest Macs, equipped with Apple's MagSafe charger, can be charged by connecting to one of their USB-C ports. The latest Apple TV model includes a USB-C remote, and the recently launched AirPods Pro comes with a USB-C charging case.

iPhones can now direct output to external displays

The USB-C port on the iPhone 15 allows for direct output to external displays with a USB-C to HDMI cable, eliminating the need for bulky adapters. Users can mirror their screens on a 4K TV or monitor or give presentations by connecting their phones to projectors. Apple is also marketing the iPhone 15 (Pro models) as a portable gaming console, with the A17 Pro chip powering gaming experiences on TVs using Xbox or PlayStation controllers.

Connect hard drives or SD card readers to browse files

Connecting USB-C hard drives or SD card readers with the iPhone 15 will let you browse files directly from the external storage through the Files app. Moreover, the Pro Camera app for iPhone 15 Pro even supports recording ProRes 4K at 60 FPS videos straight to USB-3 storage. The iPhone's USB-C port also enables plug-and-play connectivity for hardware keyboards, mini USB-C microphones, USB-C to Ethernet adapters, and MIDI keyboards without needing special drivers or configurations.

Use wired headphones across iPhones, iPads, Mac; charge devices

The iPhone 15 is compatible with any USB-C headphones, including Apple's new USB-C EarPods. This means users can use the same wired headphones across their phones, iPads, and Macs. While the new iPhones can handle up to 27 watts of input while charging through the USB-C port, they can also output around 4.5W. This allows users to charge accessories like AirPods or another iPhone when running low.