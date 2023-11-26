Google Calendar to drop support for Android 7.1 and below

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Google Calendar to drop support for Android 7.1 and below

By Akash Pandey 07:32 pm Nov 26, 202307:32 pm

End of support is likely due to security concerns

Google Calendar, a popular app for organizing daily schedules, is set to stop supporting devices running on Android Nougat 7.1 and below. This change was discovered by TheSpAndroid in the Android app's latest version (v 2023.46.0-581792699-release), which includes a new flag named "UnsupportedOperatingSystem__enabled" to show a message for users with unsupported operating system versions. The message will inform users that they need to update their devices to Android Oreo (8.0) or higher to keep using Google Calendar.

2/4

Security concerns likely behind decision

The move to end support for older Android versions is likely due to security concerns, as these versions are more susceptible to hacks and data loss. Google wants to ensure user safety by encouraging them to update their devices to newer Android versions, which offer new features and improvements not available on older versions.

3/4

Chrome made similar move earlier this month

Earlier this month, Google revealed that Chrome version 119 for Android would be the final version supported for smartphones running on Android 7 (Nougat) and below. This decision impacted both Chrome desktop and Chrome for Android, resulting in Chrome 120 not supporting Android Nougat or lower versions of Android. Now, the company has decided to make a similar change to Google Calendar, affecting millions who depend on the app for managing their daily lives.

4/4

Users advised to update their devices

While Google hasn't officially announced dropping support for Android Nougat and lower in Google Calendar, the evidence found in the flags suggests this change is coming soon. Users with older devices should start planning to update their devices to newer Android versions or upgrade their devices to continue using Google Calendar and other apps that might experience similar changes in the future. This will help ensure their devices stay secure and compatible with the latest app updates.