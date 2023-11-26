Google Cast control notifications integrated into Android media player

The changes are noticeable in the version 23.44.14 of Google Play services

Google has revamped its Cast control notifications for devices streaming media on home networks, incorporating them into the Android 13+ media player, per 9to5Google. In the past, these controls were displayed as standard notifications at the bottom of the feed. However, the latest update increases their visibility by positioning them in the Android media player instead of the feed below. Essentially, it is now part of Quick Settings, similar to other audio and video apps.

Re-designed Cast control interface

The refreshed interface now showcases a generic icon in the top-left corner, replacing the streaming service's logo. The device playing audio or video is indicated in the corner and again in the middle of the screen beneath the streaming app's name. The new layout features a large play/pause button that switches states, a timeline scrubber, next and previous buttons, as well as mute/unmute and end options.

Changes in the interface are now visible

Until a few days ago, the old design of Cast control notifications was still active. But now, the updated experience can be seen with version 23.44.14 of Google Play services, which powers this feature, per 9to5Google. Tapping on the Cast controls opens the Google Home app, enabling users to manage their media playback more effectively within the Android ecosystem.