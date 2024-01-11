Tech giants slide in Glassdoor's 2024 top employers rankings

By Rishabh Raj

Apple and NVIDIA among the tech giants defied the odds

Google and Microsoft experienced a drop in their rankings on Glassdoor's top 100 companies to work for in 2024. Google slid from 8th to 26th, while Microsoft fell from 13th to 18th. Other big tech names like Meta, Zillow, and Zoom didn't make the list for the second year in a row. Glassdoor's annual Best Places to Work ranking is based on employee feedback and includes UK and US companies with over 1,000 employees.

Fewer tech companies make the cut

In 2024, fewer tech companies made it onto Glassdoor's list, with only 31 featured compared to 41 the previous year. The top two from 2023, Gainsight and Box, known for their passionate leadership and clear career advancement metrics, were missing from this year's list. The tech industry's broader struggles seem to be affecting employee sentiment, as over 2,60,000 layoffs occurred in the sector last year.

Layoffs and morale issues affect rankings

Glassdoor's lead economist Daniel Zhao says that employees at large tech companies are increasingly worried about their employers' business outlook. Reviews on Glassdoor show that recent layoffs have hurt morale at Google, Meta, Zoom, and Zillow. Employees also mentioned long hours and poor management as downsides of working at these companies. Google, Meta, and X (formerly Twitter) cut back on employee perks last year, adding to dissatisfaction.

Apple and NVIDIA shine

Despite the overall decline in tech company rankings, Apple and NVIDIA stood out as strong contenders. Apple returned to the list at 39th after being absent in 2023, while chipmaker NVIDIA ranked impressively at second position. Employees praised NVIDIA for its passionate and smart people, great culture, and good benefits. Management consulting firm Bain & Company was ranked first in the 2024 rankings. ServiceNow, another IT company came in at third.