Windows 11 now lets you write instead of typing inputs

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 06:37 pm Oct 27, 202306:37 pm

At present, this feature supports only US English

Windows 11 users can now enjoy an upgraded Windows Ink feature; one that lets you write in places you would usually type. Microsoft has started rolling out the update that supports handwriting-to-text conversion on various text entry fields on Windows 11. To access the feature, head to the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option in Windows Update. The complete firmware is anticipated to be released in the coming weeks.

Improved handwriting recognition and gestures

Additionally, Microsoft has enhanced its handwriting recognition technology for better accuracy. The update also brings new gestures for editing text fields, such as erasing, selecting, joining, and dividing words. A gesture for breaking text into a new line has been introduced as well. At present, this feature supports only US English, but more languages are expected to be added soon.

The update also brings bug fixes

Users who possess a Windows tablet that offers Windows Ink, or a Microsoft Surface device with a stylus can see the new feature under Settings. Up until now, handwriting-to-text conversion was largely restricted to specific applications like OneNote or within a designated handwritten text recognition box. The new update, carrying version ID KB5031455, also brings several bug fixes and improvements to the Dynamic Lighting feature, among others.