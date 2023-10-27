OPPO A79 5G goes on sale tomorrow: Check price, offers



By Sanjana Shankar 06:25 pm Oct 27, 202306:25 pm

The handset comes in a single 8GB/128GB variant

OPPO has added a new 5G handset to its A-series collection, the OPPO A79 5G, in India. As for the highlights, the 5G smartphone is equipped with a 90Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, a dual camera module headlined by a 50MP lens, and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in Glowing Green and Mystery Black color options and will be up for grabs starting tomorrow (October 28).

Pricing and availability of OPPO A79 5G in India

The OPPO A79 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Pre-orders for the device are now open through OPPO's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other major retailers. Sale promotions include up to Rs. 4,000 off when using select bank cards and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,333 per month. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 4,000.

Display and performance specifications

OPPO A79 5G features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a central hole punch cutout, up to a 90Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 650-nits. The device runs on ColorOS 13.1 and is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. The RAM expansion feature enables users to virtually increase the available memory up to 16GB.

Camera and connectivity options

The OPPO A79 5G's dual rear camera module comprises a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens along with an LED flash. Up front, the handset offers an 8MP (f/2.0) sensor for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and, GPS. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

Battery life and additional features

A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support powers the OPPO A79 5G. The smartphone is claimed to charge from zero to 51% in just 30 minutes. Dimensions-wise, the device measures 165mm x 76mm x 7.9mm and weighs 193g. It also gets an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The budget-friendly handset will compete with the Vivo T2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in the market.

