Microsoft Teams's new feature will reduce 'meeting fatigue'

Written by Athik Saleh August 02, 2023 | 10:47 am 2 min read

Microsoft has been testing spatial audio on Teams for a while (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Teams now offers spatial audio for its desktop app on Windows and macOS, enhancing conference call experiences. Similar to Apple's FaceTime, this feature makes it easier to track speakers and understand multiple speakers simultaneously. It will help "lower meeting fatigue and cognitive load." Spatial audio aligns each participant's audio location with their video representation, but it currently doesn't support Bluetooth earbuds and headphones.

Teams's spatial audio works with wired and dongle-connected wireless headphones

To use spatial audio in Microsoft Teams, users need "a stereo-capable device such as wired headsets or stereo-capable laptops," said Microsoft's Hong Sodoma. USB dongle-connected wireless headphones may also work, but purely-Bluetooth devices aren't compatible yet. "Next-generation LE Audio with stereo-enabled Bluetooth devices will be supported," Sodoma added. However, LE audio must be supported by both the source and audio devices.

Wireless Earbuds will join the party soon

Windows 11 added support for Bluetooth LE in May, and soon Microsoft Teams's spatial audio may work wirelessly with select earbuds from manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, and EarFun. These companies have already updated their devices for LE Audio compatibility, paving the way for more immersive conference calls in the near future. Apple has been offering spatial audio support for a while.