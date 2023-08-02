Technology

How YouTube is improving Shorts to take on TikTok, Instagram

Written by Athik Saleh August 02, 2023 | 10:38 am 1 min read

YouTube is adding a new live video experience to Shorts (Photo credit: YouTube)

YouTube Shorts is stepping up its game against TikTok and Instagram Reels with new creation tools like Green Screen, Cut, and Collab. With Collab, creators can now record side-by-side Shorts. YouTube is also testing a mobile-first vertical live experience to help live creators get discovered in the main Shorts feed. There is a new Q&A sticker that lets creators engage with viewers too.

Live videos create more monetization opportunities for creators

The insertion of live videos in the Shorts feed is similar to what TikTok did to make them popular. Once users click a live video, they will be taken to a separate feed with just live videos. With lower eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program, the live feed could offer more opportunities for creators to earn money.

YouTube Shorts has over 2 billion monthly users

YouTube is also rolling out a feature that lets users pull the audio and effect from a video they watched. Since its debut, YouTube Shorts has grown significantly, reaching over two billion logged-in users monthly. The addition of new features would fuel its growth further. The platform is also working on a feature that lets users turn horizontal videos into shorts.