Microsoft's latest Xbox update allows keyboard key mapping to controllers

By Akash Pandey 12:34 pm Oct 27, 202312:34 pm

You can now assign individual keys or key sequences to a single button (Photo credit: Microsoft Xbox)

Microsoft has released an update for Xbox, enabling users to assign keyboard keys to their Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller buttons. This addition aims to simplify gameplay for titles with limited controller compatibility or complex controls. Initially launched for Xbox Insiders in August, the update is now accessible through the Xbox Accessories app for both PC and console gamers.

Map a complete sequence to a single button

The latest update introduces an innovative controller-to-keyboard mapping function that allows players to link any keyboard key to a controller button, such as connecting the left bumper to a specific key. Moreover, users can assign multiple modifier keys like Ctrl, Shift, Alt, and Win to a single controller button. However, only one non-modifier key, such as "C," can be paired with these modifiers. This enables mapping entire sequences, like "Ctrl + Shift + C," to just one button.

Xbox game captures can be imported to Clipchamp seamlessly

In addition to the useful remapping feature, Microsoft is introducing the capability to import Xbox game captures into Clipchamp, their Windows video editor. The company is also simplifying the process of opting out of diagnostic data sharing by making it account-based. If you opt out on one device, Microsoft will apply this preference to all the devices where you're signed in.

The update aims to enhance gaming with Xbox controller

For those intrigued by this new capability, comprehensive information on controller-to-keyboard mapping and guidance on its usage can be found on Xbox's official website. The latest update is anticipated to improve the gaming experience for users who prefer engaging in keyboard-centric games using their Xbox controllers. By providing customizable controls, Microsoft reaffirms its dedication to offering versatile and user-friendly gaming options for its audience.