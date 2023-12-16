iOS 17.3 may release in January with two important features

Technology 3 min read

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Dec 16, 202312:05 am

The iOS 17.3 update will be introduced sometime in January

Apple's iOS 17.3 is currently in its beta testing phase. Although it won't be as packed as the iOS 17.2 update, some upcoming features are still worth mentioning. Anticipated to be publicly released around January, the iOS 17.3 update would include two useful features: Stolen Device Protection and Collaborative Apple Music Playlists. Let's take a closer look at what we can expect from the upcoming iOS update.

Stolen Device Protection will enhance security

Earlier this year, there were reports of iPhone thefts involving thieves spying on victims to obtain passcodes, resulting in drained bank accounts and untraceable iPhones. To combat these thefts where criminals observe victims to learn their iPhone passcodes, Apple has added Stolen Device Protection in iOS 17.3. This mode enhances security by requiring Face ID or Touch ID for various tasks. Moreover, some actions even come with a one-hour security delay.

Actions requiring biometric authentication

With Stolen Device Protection enabled, several actions need biometric authentication. The list includes viewing or using passwords saved in iCloud Keychain, applying for a new Apple Card, turning off Lost Mode, erasing all content and settings, taking specific Apple Cash and Savings actions in Wallet, using payment methods saved in Safari, and more. Note that these actions don't work with a passcode backup, preventing the use of a passcode to bypass ‌Face ID‌ or ‌Touch ID‌.

Tasks having one-hour security delay

Actions that require biometric authentication and have a one-hour security delay include changing your Apple ID password, updating select Apple ID account security settings, changing your iPhone passcode, adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID, disabling Find My, and turning off Stolen Device Protection.

How to locate and enable the new securtiy feature?

After installing the iOS 17.3 beta update, head to the Settings app. Here you can find the feature under Face ID and Passcode > Stolen Device Protection. The new security feature will be accessible on all iOS 17-compatible iPhone models, including iPhone XS and newer. Apple intends to provide additional documentation on the feature gradually.

Collaborative Apple Music playlists return

The iOS 17.3 beta brings back the collaborative playlists feature in Apple Music. It was initially tested in iOS 17.2 but removed before the software's release. Users can now create or edit existing playlists and invite others to join, add songs, and listen to the playlist. This feature also offers an emoji reaction option, allowing listeners to share their feelings about a song. As you play the song, the emoji comes to life, animating as the song begins.

How to use the collaborative playlists feature?

To try the collaborative playlists feature, navigate to a playlist in the ‌Apple Music‌ app and click on the person icon. Generate a link to share with others, allowing invited individuals to access the playlist. You have the option to approve each participant or leave it open to anyone with the link. The playlist creator retains the ability to remove individuals, delete songs, and disable collaboration at their discretion.