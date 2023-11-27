Apple iPhone maker Foxconn announces $1.6 billion expansion in India

By Rishabh Raj 07:37 pm Nov 27, 202307:37 pm

Foxconn already operates nine production campuses and more than 30 factories in India

Foxconn, a major supplier for Apple, recently revealed plans to invest a whopping $1.6 billion in construction projects in India, according to a Taiwan exchange filing. While the company didn't spill the beans on the specifics of this investment, they did mention it's for "operational needs." This move is part of a larger trend of Taiwanese electronics manufacturers, including Foxconn, branching out beyond China due to the escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Foxconn's existing presence and plans in India

Already manufacturing iPhones and other gadgets in India for several years, Foxconn has nine production campuses and over 30 factories in the country. Employing tens of thousands of people, the company rakes in around $10 billion in annual revenue. In fact, a Foxconn representative shared on LinkedIn that they are planning to double their business size in India.

Previous investments and projects in Karnataka

Back in August, the Karnataka state government announced Foxconn's intention to invest $600 million in two component factories in the southern Indian state. One factory will focus on producing mechanical enclosures for iPhones, while the other will be a semiconductor equipment manufacturing plant operated alongside Applied Materials Inc. Moreover, Foxconn is looking to build a $700 million facility on a 300-acre site near Bengaluru's airport, which is likely to assemble iPhones.

Uncertainty surrounding latest investment announcement

At this point, it's unclear if the recently announced $1.6 billion investment will cover these previously mentioned projects or fund new ones. As Foxconn continues to expand its presence in India, more information about their plans and investments is expected to surface. With half of its revenue coming from Apple, Foxconn's growth in India could have a significant impact on the global electronics supply chain.