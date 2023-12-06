Apple Music's collaborative playlist feature delayed to 2024: Here's why

By Sanjana Shankar 02:12 pm Dec 06, 2023

Collaborative playlist will now likely debut in 2024 with iOS 17.3

Apple Music's much-anticipated collaborative playlist functionality, which was slated to launch with iOS 17.2 update, has been delayed. Despite being tested in beta builds, the feature has been removed from the latest beta version. The holdup for collaborative playlists is related to concerns with abuse and spam. It was announced as part of iOS 17. The feature lets you invite friends to join your playlist. Everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs, and even react to music using emojis.

What is the reason behind the delay

Apple Music's collaborative playlists feature was to be released with iOS 17. When that didn't happen, Apple promised to release it by the end of 2023 with iOS 17.2. However, reports suggest that issues with abuse and spam caused the tech giant to delay the feature. Apple is actively working on solutions like limiting "pending requests" for playlist owners. The collaborative playlists feature, which is already available on Spotify, is now likely to arrive for Apple Music users in 2024.

New features to be introduced in iOS 17.2 update

Despite the delay in collaborative playlists, iOS 17.2 will bring some improvements for Apple Music users. The update will feature a Favorite Songs Playlist, making it easy for users to access their top tunes, and an option to disable Listening History when using the Focus feature. iOS 17.2 will also introduce a Journal app, advanced Memoji customizations, and improved security for iMessage contacts. The update will reportedly be made available to the public around mid-December.