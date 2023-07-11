Business

Tata Group set to become first Indian iPhone maker

Written by Athik Saleh July 11, 2023 | 12:34 pm 1 min read

Tata and Wistron could reach an agreement by August

Tata Group has been in talks to acquire Taiwanese electronics giant Wistron's iPhone assembly plant for a while. According to Bloomberg, the Indian conglomerate is close to sealing the deal, with the two parties expected to reach an agreement as soon as August. The acquisition would be the first step toward Tata's ambitions to become the first Indian company to manufacture iPhones.

Tata will honor Wistron's commitment after the acquisition

Wistron's iPhone factory is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The factory is valued at over $600 million. Tata and Wistron have been involved in negotiations for about a year. The plant employs over 10,000 workers. After the acquisition, Tata will honor Wistron's commitment to ship at least $1.8 billion worth of iPhones in the fiscal year.

