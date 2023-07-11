Business

Microsoft fires more employees as part of restructuring exercise

Written by Athik Saleh July 11, 2023 | 10:55 am 1 min read

Microsoft is axing 276 employees in Washington

Microsoft is not done with layoffs. After eliminating 10,000 roles in January this year, the company has decided to downsize further. According to GeekWire, the tech giant will axe 276 employees in its home state of Washington. The layoffs are considered a part of Microsoft's typical restructuring at the beginning of a new fiscal year. It did something similar last year as well.

Customer service, support, and sales staff are impacted

Staffers belonging to customer service, support, and sales are impacted by Microsoft's decision. Out of the 276 employees, 66 worked virtually. "Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners," Microsoft said in a statement.

