Apple's high-end iPad with OLED screen to debut in 2024

By Akash Pandey 12:46 pm Dec 15, 202312:46 pm

Foldable iPad might debut in 2025

Apple is gearing up to bring advanced OLED screens to iPads, with high-end iPads expected to feature the technology by 2024. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple is primarily focusing on incorporating OLED displays into its devices, and the company's plans for foldable devices remain uncertain. The report notes that Apple will start "evaluating the possibility of making foldable iPads" once the switch to OLED is complete. The tech giant "does not have a concrete timeline" for its foldable iPad.

OLED displays have taken priority over foldable devices

Apple has shown no urgency to enter the foldable market. The company continues to focus on OLED technology, which could lay the foundation for more advanced and versatile devices in the future. Trusted Apple analyst Ross Young previously estimated that a foldable device from Apple wouldn't hit the market until 2025 at the earliest, with a possible 20.5-inch foldable notebook in the works. Several other reports indicate that a foldable iPad would likely debut before a foldable iPhone.

OLED MacBook is also slated for production besides iPads

Apple is also planning to introduce a new MacBook Air model with an OLED screen. Sources have informed Nikkei Asia that production for this model is slated to begin in the latter half of 2025 at the earliest. This move further underscores Apple's dedication to adopting cutting-edge display technologies and pushing the envelope in the tech world.

Adoption of OLEDs for iPads/MacBooks will significantly boost display industry

OLED technology is becoming an increasingly attractive option for premium devices. Apple's decision to integrate OLED panels into its iPads and MacBooks signals a significant shift in the $150 billion display industry. OLED displays, already found in high-end smartphones, including iPhones, offer several benefits over LCDs, like improved color accuracy, higher contrast ratios, and faster refresh rates. As Apple continues to innovate and embrace advanced display technologies, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the tech landscape.