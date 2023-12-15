POCO C65, with 50MP main camera, launched at Rs. 8,500

By Akash Pandey 12:27 pm Dec 15, 202312:27 pm

The POCO C65 caters to the needs of budget-conscious buyers

POCO has broadened its budget smartphone portfolio in India with the POCO C65. It was announced globally last month. The Indian variant has the same design and specifications as its international counterpart. It costs Rs. 8,499 for 4GB/128GB, Rs. 9,499 for 6GB/128GB, and Rs. 10,999 for 8GB/256GB variants. The phone comes in Matte Black and Pastel Blue colors and will retail via Flipkart starting December 18. POCO is also offering Rs. 1,000 on HDFC/ICICI credit and debit card transactions.

The phone enjoys up to 90Hz refresh rate

The POCO C65 is a budget offering, with a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired earphones. The device sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD panel, with a 90Hz display, 600-nits of peak brightness, and DC Dimming. For photography, it features a dual-camera setup at the rear, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It has an 8MP snapper on the front.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO C65 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Besides the onboard storage, it offers up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 for POCO, ensuring a seamless user experience. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W wired charging. Connectivity options comprise 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and Type-C port.