CES 2024: Cutting-edge tech products seen on Day 1

1/11

Technology 5 min read

CES 2024: Cutting-edge tech products seen on Day 1

By Akash Pandey 08:13 pm Jan 09, 202408:13 pm

CES runs through Friday, January 12

Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the most significant tech event of the year, is now open to the public in Las Vegas. On the very first day, Apple seized attention by announcing the Vision Pro's launch date. LG and Samsung showcased transparent TVs while the duo of Sony-Honda unveiled its maiden electric car. The event also witnessed several innovative products, driven by mobile and AI-friendly chips. Here are the coolest and most cutting-edge tech products seen at CES today.

2/11

Signature OLED T: A real transparent TV by LG

LG showcased the Signature OLED T, a transparent OLED screen that seamlessly transforms from a "fish tank" to a 77-inch television. The transparent panel conceals a contrast film, which can be easily raised or lowered with a remote button, providing the flexibility to switch between a traditional and transparent TV. It runs on a custom webOS interface. Available later this year, the transparent TV will cater to those looking for a distinctive viewing experience.

3/11

Samsung unveiled a transparent micro-LED screen

Samsung also had its own transparent display at CES. The company unveiled its first transparent iteration of micro-LED display technology. While transparent OLED screens have existed for some time, Samsung asserts that its micro-LED technology yields brighter, clearer images and boasts superior transparency. Unlike LG's Signature OLED T, Samsung's transparent micro-LED tech is just a concept at the moment and isn't ready for the market yet.

4/11

AI-powered toothbrush tells you how to clean your teeth

The Oclean X Ultra is an AI-powered toothbrush that offers feedback on how to clean your teeth. It features a voice guide for enhanced brushing techniques. The brush employs an algorithm-controlled motor, five customized brush modes, and an interactive touchscreen revealing missed areas. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it syncs with your connected products, providing your teeth brushing history. It has 40 days of battery life and will be available for $130 in the US in Q4 2024.

5/11

Samsung's Ballie robot is back

Samsung showcased an enhanced version of its Ballie robot. It can project images onto surfaces and dynamically adjust the projection based on its distance and lighting conditions. Ballie can function as a smart home assistant by activating electronic devices. It can also dispense pet food. When you come back home, it will welcome you with a greeting. And should you need it, Ballie can follow you throughout your home. At the moment, its pricing and availability remain a mystery.

6/11

Withings's innovative health gadget

Unveiled at CES 2024, the Withings BeamO is a versatile health tool, which integrates a thermometer, electrocardiogram, oximeter, and stethoscope in one. By pointing it at different areas of your body, the device provides insights into your health. Described as "portable and smaller than a smartphone," it combines home temperature monitoring with advanced wellness metrics found in modern wearables and smartwatches. After the FDA clearance, which is expected in June, it will be available for $250.

7/11

ASUS announced two new 480Hz OLED monitors

ASUS has introduced three new OLED monitors, with two of them boasting an impressive 480Hz refresh rate. The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP, a 32-inch dual-mode gaming monitor, seamlessly switches between 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz. The second one, ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, delivers native refresh rates of up to 480Hz in a 27-inch flat-screen form factor. These releases follow LG's unveiling of its 480Hz OLED panel just ahead of CES last week.

8/11

World's first gaming chair cushion with high-definition haptics

Razer introduced Project Esther, a groundbreaking cushion for an enhanced gaming experience. This cushion features 16 haptic actuators, low latency, and adaptability to various chairs. Boasting seamless audio-to-HD haptics conversion, users can customize directionality and sync multiple devices. In conjunction with VR headsets, the cushion intensifies immersion into virtual realms. While still a conceptual product, Project Esther signifies a pioneering step toward redefining gaming comfort and sensory engagement.

9/11

Samsung In&Out Flip: A two-way foldable phone

At the ongoing show, Samsung introduced its latest foldable phone prototype, known as the 'In&Out Flip.' Featuring a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display that can fold in both inward and outward directions, this innovative device eliminates the necessity for a separate cover screen. While initially presented as a concept, there is a possibility that the tech behind In&Out may eventually be used in a future Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold smartphone.

10/11

Sennheiser's first earbuds with heart rate and temperature sensors

Sennheiser unveiled Momentum Sport as its inaugural wireless earbuds with heart rate and body temperature sensors. They seamlessly integrate with fitness apps like Apple Health, Garmin Connect, Strava, Peleton, and Polar. These earbuds offer six hours of battery life per charge. They have three-axis accelerometers, enabling the touch controls to recognize tap gestures even when wearing gloves. Sennheiser will make them available from April 9 for $330. The earbuds come in Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite.

11/11

Anker's Qi2 wireless chargers with MagSafe speed

Anker has introduced three Qi2 wireless charges, all of which are now available. The $109.99 MagGo Wireless Charging Station includes a 40W adapter. It can deliver up to 15W through Qi2, along with 5W each for the Apple Watch and Qi chargers. The $69.99 MagGo Power Bank boasts a 6,600mAh capacity for on-the-go wireless charging. The $99.99 MagGo Magnetic Charging Station (8-in-1), features two USB-A and USB-C ports, with 67W total power output, including 15W from Qi2 pad.