Samsung's two-way foldable concept previews future of Z Flip lineup

By Akash Pandey 01:47 pm Jan 09, 202401:47 pm

In&Out Flip is a phone that can fold on either side

Samsung has unveiled its newest foldable phone concept, the 'In&Out Flip' at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This innovative device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display that folds both inwards and outwards, eliminating the need for a separate cover screen. When folded outward, the main display doubles as a cover screen, allowing users to access notifications and apps without opening the full screen. Samsung believes this sleek and thin design offers a fresh alternative to existing flip-style foldable smartphones.

Durability and potential applications

Samsung asserts that the In&Out Flip's flexible screen has undergone extensive durability testing, including folding tests at extreme temperatures ranging from -20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius. The display's strength was also tested by bouncing basketballs on it, rubbing it with sand, and immersing it in water. Samsung says the In&Out Flip's hinge design can be used in both smartphones and tablets. However, there is no word on when or if this technology will be available in the market.

Flip Liple: Another foldable concept from Samsung

In addition to the In&Out Flip, Samsung introduced another folding phone concept called the "Flip Liple." The name "Liple" combines "light" and "simple," aiming to lower the product's price and provide an easy user experience. The Flip Liple features a 6.7-inch screen that folds similarly to the current Galaxy Z Flip but has part of the screen folding over the top frame, displaying information like time, notifications, and weather.

Future of folding phones with In&Out Flip and Flip Liple

While it's uncertain if the In&Out Flip or Flip Liple will hit the market, their presence at CES 2024 showcases Samsung's ongoing experimentation with foldable phone designs. The company's efforts to innovate beyond the established Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold models suggest that future folding phones could incorporate these new concepts, potentially in the Flip 7, Flip 8, or Flip 9 models.

Other foldable and rollable concepts showcased by Samsung

Besides the In&Out Flip and Flip Liple, Samsung displayed other foldable and rollable concepts at CES 2024. One such device is the Rollable Flex, which can expand up to five times its original size when rolled out like a scroll. Another concept, the Flex Hybrid, combines foldable and slideable features. These inventive designs highlight Samsung's dedication to exploring new possibilities in the world of foldable and rollable devices.