Moto G34 5G launched in India at Rs. 11,000

By Akash Pandey 12:48 pm Jan 09, 2024

Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G34 5G has been launched in India. It starts at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB/128GB model. It is a good option for those seeking an entry-level 5G phone with a decent set of specifications. The phone will be up for grabs via Flipkart, Motorola's official website, and major retail outlets from January 17. Buyers will have the option to avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 by exchanging their old smartphones.

The Moto G34 5G has a center-aligned punch-hole cutout and a side-facing fingerprint reader. The device offers both a vegan leather finish and polycarbonate for the back panel. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, the phone measures 8mm in thickness and weighs 179g. At the back, the Moto G34 5G is equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera.

The Moto G34 5G uses a Snapdragon 695 5G chip, paired with 4G/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs Android 14 OS, with Motorola promising one major Android upgrade and three years of security patches for the device. Its power requirements are fulfilled by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 20W charging. The phone packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. There's also an integrated 3.5mm earphone jack with Snapdragon Sound support.

The Moto G34 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/128GB configuration costs Rs. 11,999. With its aggressive pricing, the device aims to make a significant impact in the fiercely competitive Indian smartphone market.

