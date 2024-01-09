Sony unveils VR headset tailored for 3D content creators

Jan 09, 2024

The system is powered by Qualcomm's latest XR processor

At the ongoing CES 2024 show, Sony has previewed a VR headset, similar to Apple Vision Pro. The Japanese tech giant is calling it a 'spatial content creation system,' featuring a head-mounted display and controllers designed for 3D object interaction. Set to launch in 2024, it aims to assist creators in advanced 3D content production, with collaborations in the works with various 3D software developers in entertainment and industrial design.

It will provide a high-quality experience for creative uses

Sony's spatial content creation system boasts large, high-definition OLED microdisplays with 4K resolution and a wide color gamut covering up to 96% of DCI-P3 standard. The device's rendering technology allows for real-time, high-definition, and lifelike rendering of 3D object textures and human facial expressions. According to Sony, the wearable's split rendering feature distributes the rendering load between computers and the head-mounted display, ensuring stable and high-definition rendering of large 3D models.

Controllers for intuitive spatial content creation

Included in the spatial content creation system is a ring controller for intuitive virtual object manipulation and a pointing controller for stable and accurate pointing in virtual spaces. The controllers (along with your PC keyboard) can be used simultaneously while wearing the headset, which is powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform—Qualcomm's latest XR processor. This processor enhances the microdisplays for impressive image quality.

Headset is designed for comfort: Sony

Spatial content creation system being utilized in making 3D computer graphics System employed in film production incorporating 3D technologies Effortless control of an object using the ring controller Accurate pointing in virtual spaces using the pointing controller The flip-up mechanism of display part

Sony's head-mounted system is touted to offer good comfort and stability during extended use. As per the company, it has fine-tuned the "balance of the device's center of gravity" and worked with specific materials to prioritize comfort. A 'flip-up' mechanism allows creators to easily switch between physical and virtual spaces without needing to recalibrate the device when removing and wearing it.

Collaboration with Siemens and integration with 3D creation software

Initially, Sony will exclusively partner with Siemens for its spatial content creation system. This collaboration will bring innovative immersive engineering capabilities to the manufacturing industry through integration with Siemens' new NX Immersive Designer software, part of the Xcelerator portfolio of industry software.