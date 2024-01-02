Samsung Galaxy A15, A25 go on sale: Should you buy?

By Akash Pandey 07:39 pm Jan 02, 202407:39 pm

The devices offer pretty standard specs and features for their prices

Samsung's latest mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G, are now available for purchase in the Indian market. These new smartphones boast subtle design tweaks and improved specs over their predecessors. Plus, they are the first Samsung phones in India to come with Android 14-based One UI 6 straight out of the box. Take a look at their pricing and offers, in case you are planning to get a mid-range 5G phone.

Pricing, storage variants, and launch offers

The A15 5G costs Rs. 19,499 for 8GB/128GB trim and Rs. 22,499 for 8GB/256GB version. The A25 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/256GB option. While 'Blue Black' and Blue colorways are common to both, the A15 gets a Light Blue option and Yellow is exclusive to A25. Samsung is offering a Rs. 1,500 cashback on SBI credit cards for the A15 and a Rs. 3,000 cashback to buyers of A25.

The Galaxy A25 5G sports a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G feature a raised key design for volume and power buttons, a waterdrop notch on the top, and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The A15 5G and A25 5G sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, with a 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, respectively. While the former offers 800-nits of maximum brightness, the latter is slightly brighter at 1,000-nits.

Both devices feature a 13MP front-facing camera

On the rear, the Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G get a vertically aligned triple camera arrangement. The A15 5G features a 50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera. In contrast, the A25 5G has a 50MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, both phones offer a 13MP camera.

A 5,000mAh battery fuels the devices

The Galaxy A15 5G uses Dimensity 6100+ chip, whereas the A25 5G is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC. The handsets ship with Android 14-based One UI 6. Powering the devices is a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W charging. On the connectivity front, they support dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, a micro-SD card slot, and a Type-C port.

Should you consider Samsung's latest phones?

Samsung's newest releases target consumers in search of a mid-range 5G smartphone. Consider them if you want the latest OS experience and four years of extended software support. Nevertheless, these devices appear somewhat pricey, when considering their specifications and features in comparison to other options in their respective segments.

