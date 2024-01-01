Realme 12 Pro series to be launched in India soon

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Jan 01, 202405:23 pm

The Realme 12 Pro series will run Android 14-based Realme UI (Representative image)

As the new year kicks off, Realme has teased an upcoming announcement on their Indian and Indonesian social media accounts, scheduled for January 3. With the Redmi Note 13 series launching on January 4, there's speculation that Realme might reveal the release date for its 12 Pro series a day ahead. The company recently teased a new phone with a periscope lens camera in India. This handset is rumored to be the upcoming Realme 12 Pro+ model.

Realme 12 Pro series receives certification approvals

The Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ have received approval from certification platforms in India and Indonesia. The devices recently appeared on BIS, with model numbers RMX3840 and RMX3842, respectively. Certification platforms in other countries, like the UAE and Malaysia, have also approved the Realme 12 Pro series smartphones. However, none of these listings have revealed any key specifications for the devices.

Speculations surrounding the features

Rumors suggest that the Realme 12 Pro series will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a curved-edge OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 12 Pro is expected to have a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, while the 12 Pro+ may sport a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Launch expected in the coming weeks

While the launch date still remains under wrap, the Realme 12 Pro series is likely to launch in India sometime in late January or early February, with the Pro+ variant estimated to cost around Rs. 30,000.