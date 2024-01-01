No new iPads in 2023! Apple breaks its 12-year-long tradition

By Akash Pandey 04:41 pm Jan 01, 202404:41 pm

Apple didn't release any iPad in the entire calendar year

In 2023, Apple did not launch any new iPad, breaking its 12-year-long tradition. Since 2010, the company has been releasing at least one new tablet model each year. The most recent iPad launch happened in October 2022, and the only iPad-related hardware released in 2023 was the Apple Pencil with USB-C. This marks a significant change for the tech giant, which has consistently introduced new iPads annually.

A look back at iPad releases

In recent times, Apple has released up to four new iPad models annually, including various generations of the standard iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. The lack of new iPads in 2023 might indicate that Apple is rethinking the device's direction. As iPads have become more advanced, many customers don't feel the need for frequent upgrades. This change in consumer behavior could have led Apple to reconsider its tablet strategy, focusing on more significant updates instead.

Apple also faces criticism for complexity of iPad lineup

Apple has come under scrutiny for the growing complexity of the iPad series and uncertainties surrounding the trajectory of iPadOS. By abstaining from introducing new releases in 2023, Apple might be aiming to redefine the lineup with a more distinct sense of purpose in the future.

Rumors suggest a major refresh in 2024

Analysts predict that 2024 will be a big year for the iPad lineup, with every model expected to receive a hardware refresh, including standard, mini, Air, and Pro models. Rumors also suggest a 12.9-inch iPad Air model might be introduced, potentially resulting in an unprecedented six iPad models launched in a single year. The flagship iPad Pro is expected to gain at least a dozen new features, including OLED display technology, the M3 chip, and a new "laptop-like" keyboard accessory.