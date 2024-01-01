OnePlus 12, Samsung S24: Upcoming smartphones in India this month

By Akash Pandey 02:08 pm Jan 01, 202402:08 pm

The OnePlus 12 is the most eagerly anticipated model this month

As we kick off 2024, the Indian smartphone market is gearing up for a massive influx of capable 5G smartphones. This month, you should keep an eye out for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12, and Vivo X100 Pro. All of these will boast high-end hardware, the latest software, and some AI chops. In the mid-range segment, we will see the arrival of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, POCO X6 Pro, and Honor X9B.

Vivo X100 Pro: Launch set for January 4

The Vivo X100 Pro is set to launch on January 4, alongside the standard X100 model. The devices are already available in the global market and we expect the Indian X100 Pro to retain similar specifications. As for the highlights, it'll use Dimensity 9300, paired with a 16GB/512GB configuration. Also, it will run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The phone will boast 50MP triple rear cameras, headlined by a massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+: Debut on January 4

Another upcoming launch is the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, sharing the same launch date as the Vivo X100 Pro. The India-bound model will retain all the specifications of its Chinese counterpart, which is powered by Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. Other highlights include a 120Hz AMOLED curved display, a 200MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. However, it will boot Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS out of the box rather than the latest Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Launching on January 17

On January 17, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to be unveiled for Indian and global markets, alongside S24 and S24+. This time, Samsung will offer the Ultra model with a titanium frame and a flat screen. In the camera department, a new 50MP (5x) telephoto lens is expected. Powering the phone will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and a range of cutting-edge AI features.

OnePlus 12: Arriving on January 23

The OnePlus 12 is slated to launch on January 23, besides the more affordable OnePlus 12R. As for the highlights, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which may come paired with up to 24GB/1TB configuration. While it does seem promising, its pricing will decide how it fares against rivals like Google Pixel 8 Pro and others in the Indian and global markets.

Watch out for these launches as well

Besides the previously discussed models, several other devices are anticipated to launch in India this month. The list includes the Honor X9B, which comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and a massive 5,800mAh battery. The POCO X6 Pro is also likely to launch in India in January. It is expected to be the rebranded version of the China-specific Redmi K70E which has a Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC.