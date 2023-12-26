Vivo X100 series to launch in India on January 4
Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X100 series in India on January 4, 2024. The virtual launch event will take place at 12:00pm as mentioned in the official invite. The latest flagship smartphone series includes two models: Vivo X100 and X100 Pro. Already available in the global market, these devices are expected to arrive in India with the same hardware and features.
The handsets boast 3,000-nits of peak brightness
The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro have a modern design, top-centered punch hole cutout, IP68 rating, and a large circular camera module at the back. Both phones sport a 6.78-inch, Full-HD+ (1260x2800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 3,000-nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. They house stereo speakers and a Type-C charging port.
The Pro model sports a 1.0-inch IMX989 camera sensor
The Vivo X100 has a 50MP 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX920 main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto camera. The X100 Pro features a 50MP (OIS) 1-inch Sony IMX989 main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP (OIS, 4.3x) telephoto lens. Both phones have ZEISS co-engineered camera systems. The X100 Pro also gets Vivo's latest V3 imaging chip in contrast to the standard X100, which comes with last year's V2 chip.
MediaTek's flagship processor is at the helm
The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Globally, the X100 offers two storage options: 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, while the X100 Pro is available only in a 16GB/512GB configuration. Similar configurations are expected in India too. The devices run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. The X100 Pro has a larger battery capacity of 5,400mAh against X100's 5,000mAh. The Pro enjoys 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, while X100 supports 120W wired charging.