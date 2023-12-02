Samsung Galaxy S24 leak reveals key details: What we know

Samsung Galaxy S24 leak reveals key details: What we know

The Galaxy S24 series will boot Android 14-based One UI

Samsung is gearing up for an earlier-than-usual launch of the Galaxy S24 series in mid-January 2024. Ahead of the official announcement, a major leak has spilled the beans on the lineup. Thanks to Windows Report, we now have the scoop on the design, specifications, and features of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models. With a potential titanium build for the Ultra and AI features across the board, Samsung's upcoming flagships are creating quite a buzz.

Galaxy S24 Ultra to sport titanium build, flat display

The leak hints that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might sport a titanium build, similar to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro series, and come in four colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. The phone's metal rails could be made of a titanium alloy. While the overall design is reminiscent of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a notable change is the introduction of a flat display, confirming earlier rumors and paving the way for a sleek, premium device.

It will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC globally

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will boast a 120Hz, 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. The camera setup includes 200MP (OIS) primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto, 50MP (OIS, 5x) telephoto, and depth sensor. Up front, it'll have a 12MP camera. It will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options. Under the hood, the device will house a 5,000mAh battery with "super fast" charging. Most of these features are in line with previous rumors.

Galaxy S24, S24+ models to bear aluminum casing

It is highly likely that the two non-Ultra phones in the S24 series, the Galaxy S24 and S24+, won't feature a titanium frame in order to maintain the exclusivity for their Ultra sibling. Consequently, their designated color names might exhibit slight variations, although they appear to correspond to the same fundamental colors. As per the leaked information, these could include Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Exynos 2400 likely for non-Ultra models outside US

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ will include 6.2-inch (Full-HD+) and 6.7-inch (QHD+) AMOLED displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup includes 50MP (OIS) primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto. They'll feature a 12MP front shooter. An Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will power the devices. The S24 will pack 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage. However, the S24+ will offer 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB storage. They will get 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh battery, respectively.

AI features, real-time translation capabilities to be onboard

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to rely heavily on AI features like real-time translation for messaging apps, supporting a dozen languages at launch. Generative AI capabilities could also help users edit and enhance photos, akin to Google's Magic Editor and Magic Eraser. Improved search capabilities might enable users to highlight any object in images and find information about it. However, the leak doesn't confirm or deny if Samsung will charge extra for these AI features through a subscription service.