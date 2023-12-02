Rumored Nothing Phone (2a) spotted on BIS; launch imminent

By Akash Pandey 10:46 pm Dec 02, 202310:46 pm

The device is likely to boot Android 14-based Nothing OS

Nothing might be gearing up for another smartphone launch in the country. An unannounced model from the brand has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The listing suggests that its India launch might be just around the corner. The new device bears the model number A142, roughly following the existing naming convention for Nothing's lineup. It could possibly be the rumored Phone (2a), which is believed to be a more budget-friendly version of the Phone (2).

Smartphone also accompanied by new battery

In addition to the unannounced device, a battery with the model number NT03, certified by Nothing, has also appeared on the BIS site. This could mean the rumored Phone (2a) will have a different-sized battery than its pricier sibling, the Phone (2). The handset first popped up on the IMEI database in August, and a recent leak hinted that it might retain the Glyph Interface on its back panel.

Mid-range Snapdragon processor expected for Phone (2a)

While there's no official word on its launch date and other details remain scarce, the Nothing Phone (2a) is rumored to come with a mid-range Snapdragon processor. It is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a center-aligned selfie camera, but it may not include an LTPO panel like the Phone (2). More details about the device are expected to surface as the launch draws near.