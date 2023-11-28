Nothing Phone 2a's design features and display specifications leaked

Nothing could be working on a new mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, according to a new leak. Tipster Sanju Choudhary shared information about the new handset, including its design and display. The said smartphone, with model number AIN142, is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It could get LED strips on the back panel and possibly dual cameras.

The leaked render showcases a transparent back panel with a familiar LED strip. The Nothing Phone 2a seems to have a boxy frame with rounded edges, similar to the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2). Choudhary mentions that the final design might differ slightly from the leaked image. The phone is anticipated to have a center punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and dual camera sensors on the back panel, which could be made of glass.

Back in August, the IMEI database confirmed the name and model number of the Nothing Phone 2a. The device could be priced between Phone (1) and Phone (2) at around Rs. 30,000. Currently, there's no information on when the Nothing Phone 2a will debut. It is expected to be a more budget-friendly option that will take on the Google Pixel 7a and OnePlus Nord 3, among other rivals.