Garena Free Fire MAX codes for December 26 now available

1/3

Technology 1 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for December 26 now available

By Akash Pandey 09:34 am Dec 26, 202309:34 am

Redeem codes can unlock a handful of goodies

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled new redemption codes for players to claim exclusive rewards. These codes unlock valuable in-game items such as royale vouchers, weapons, skins, and character outfits, giving strategic advantages in battles. Using the in-game items, players can enhance their gaming skills without spending real money on purchases. Do note that codes expire within 12-18 hours.

2/3

Check out today's list

Here are the codes for December 26: FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4, FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHJMKRT76HYR56C, F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57 FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3, FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4 FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK, FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH, FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2 F6U7ITKJGYUJF6YU, FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP

3/3

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, you must visit the official rewards redemption page and log in with your account details. Now, enter the redemption code in the specified field and click the 'Confirm' button. Some codes may be region-specific and may have server restrictions. Active codes will grant rewards to the user's account within 24 hours.