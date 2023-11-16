Free Fire MAX codes for November 16: How to redeem



By Sanjana Shankar 09:15 am Nov 16, 2023

The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website

Garena Free Fire MAX has released the redemption codes for today. Gamers can take advantage of these active codes to obtain rewards, complimentary gifts, and additional in-game items, like weapons and costumes, for free. To redeem the codes successfully, players must visit the game's official rewards redemption website. It's important to remember that these codes can't be claimed on any other website.

Here are the codes for today

While there is no limit on the number of codes a player can redeem, each code cannot be used more than once. The codes are time-sensitive and have an expiration window of 12-18 hours. FFYUFJU78SU7YTG, FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2, F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI, FBVYHDNEK46O5IT. FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4, FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK, FLOVI8C7DYETG4B, FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU. FV7YFHDN4M56LYP, FU0HLKBVCPYO987, FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI, FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4. FN5TKYLHROVMKLS, FOE497MURKNLOBI, FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK, FL5O9YHD87BYVTC. FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7, FDYHR6Y7UR674U3.

How to claim and use redeem codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en﻿. Next, log in to your game account using Facebook, X, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter any of the codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. You will be notified if the redemption is successful or not. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section within 24 hours.