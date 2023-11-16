Top 5 new Instagram features you must know

By Sanjana Shankar 12:10 am Nov 16, 2023

Users can now share posts with Close Friends alone

Instagram has considerably revamped the user experience over the past few months. The platform has launched several new features, including Broadcast Channels, AI stickers, the option to add music to carousel posts and Collab posts with more friends. In the latest, the app has introduced the Close Friends option for feed posts and Reels as well, enabling users to share content solely with a chosen few. Previously, the Close Friends feature was restricted to Instagram Stories.

#1: Close Friends feature expanded to posts and Reels

Users can now click on the Audience menu before sharing a post or reel and choose the Close Friends list. This list will stay uniform across all post types, like stories, Reels, feed posts, and notes. When a user likes or comments on a Close Friends post/Reel, it'll be visible to everyone in the Close Friends group. The content will show up in their friends' feeds with a green star icon, akin to the green ring around Close Friends stories.

#2: Adding music to carousel posts

In August, Instagram started allowing users to add music to carousel posts with multiple images, similar to adding tracks on Stories or Reels. Instagram Reels have been made more user-friendly, allowing individuals to create videos using existing templates. Further, when fans use the "add yours" sticker on a video based on a prompt, they have a chance to be highlighted by the original creator/ artist. Also, users can now add song lyrics to their Reels, apart from stories.

#3: AI Stickers

Among the most notable additions to the app is the option to create unique stickers, namely AI Stickers and Photo Stickers. AI Stickers create custom stickers based on text prompts that a user provides, adding a fun and personalized element to messages and Stories. When AI stickers are shared within conversations, users can also see the text prompt used to create it. Photo Stickers, as the name indicates, allow users to transform their own photos into stickers.

#4: Broadcast Channels

Broadcast Channels, designed for Instagram Creator accounts, enable users to send mass updates to followers who have opted in. These updates can include text, images, videos, voice notes, and polls, facilitating announcements and fostering stronger connections with followers. Collab posts now allow users to collaborate with up to three others on a single feed post, carousel, or Reel, boosting content visibility and engagement across all participating accounts.

#5: Updated Notes feature

Lastly, the Notes feature has been updated to allow sharing of 30-second song clips, along with text updates, to followers. Also, users can now comment on Instagram posts with GIFs. Desktop browsers now support Instagram Insights, providing easier access to analytics. By visiting their profile on a desktop browser, users can view reach, engagement, and other metrics. Users can switch between specific time frames, from seven to 90 days.