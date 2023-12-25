HONOR Magic6 series to launch on January 11

By Sanjana Shankar 07:41 pm Dec 25, 2023

The Magic6 series could be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets

HONOR's upcoming flagship range, the Magic6 series, will launch in China on January 11, per tipster Digital Chat Station. The lineup could comprise Magic6, Magic6 Pro, and Magic6 Ultimate along with a special Porsche edition. The tipped launch date is based on a Chinese retailer's listing that reveals that the pre-sale period for the Porsche model will end on January 11.

Expected specifications and features

HONOR Magic6 lineup could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The lineup is expected to feature a quad-curved OLED panel with a pill-shaped cutout for dual front-facing cameras. One of the major highlights of the lineup is the 1-inch, 50MP OmniVision OV50K primary camera. This will bring it up to par with OPPO's Find X7 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and Vivo X100 Pro+ which are expected to feature a 1-inch, 50MP Sony LYT-900 main sensor.

Two-way satellite connectivity support

The top model in the Magic6 series, likely the HONOR Magic6 Pro, is speculated to support two-way satellite connectivity. The Magic6 lineup will also come with on-device generative AI capabilities, supported by MagicOS 8.0. The OV50K sensor in the HONOR Magic6 series will introduce the LOFIC (lateral overflow integration capacitor) technology, which can handle overexposure issues in high-brightness situations.

Magic6 Porsche model

HONOR recently teased the Magic6 Porsche edition. The handset will likely have design elements based on the iconic Porsche 911 sports car and could share its core specifications with the Magic6 Pro. The special-edition handset could also include a 160MP periscope telephoto lens and support two-way satellite communication. All handsets will boot Android 14 out of the box.