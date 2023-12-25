Top 5 AI chatbots and tools launched in 2023

By Sanjana Shankar 06:46 pm Dec 25, 202306:46 pm

Throughout the year, Google added new features to Bard

In 2023, the world of generative AI technology saw significant advancements, with big names like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI making headlines. This year, Google released its most advanced AI model, called Gemini AI. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, introduced its first AI model, Grok AI. Let's take a look at the top 5 AI chatbots and tools launched this year.

Google Bard AI has significantly grown since its debut

Google's AI chatbot Google Bard emerged as an 'early experiment' in response to the growing generative AI trend. Throughout the year, Google added new features to Bard, expanding its capabilities. One of its most significant updates is the integration with an entire suite of Google's tools, including YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Flights. The tech giant has plans to further boost Bard's abilities by powering it with the Gemini Pro version.

Microsoft's Bing Chat gained new capabilities as well

Microsoft entered the generative AI scene with Bing Chat, integrated into its Bing search engine. Around mid-November, the company officially rebranded Bing Chat as 'Copilot.' Although it initially received a mixed response, Microsoft enhanced its AI chatbot by adding support for OpenAI's GPT-4 language model and DALL-E image creation. Copilot is connected to the web and can provide real-time access to information. ChatGPT's free version currently doesn't provide this feature. Copilot can also create AI songs now, within minutes.

OpenAI debuted its multimodal LLM GPT-4

ChatGPT-maker ﻿OpenAI introduced its new large language model (LLM), called GPT-4, in March. GPT-4 is a multimodal LLM, meaning it can analyze texts, images, and voice. It showcased "human-level performance" on various benchmarks, per the company. It is 10 times more advanced than its predecessor, GPT-3.5, and is "more reliable, creative," and can handle "much more nuanced instructions." GPT-4 is 40% more likely to generate factual results than its predecessor.

OpenAI's latest text-to-image tool can generate 'exceptionally accurate' images

OpenAI released DALL-E 3 in September, an upgrade to its text-to-image generating software. Since it's integrated with ChatGPT, users can now craft detailed prompts. "DALL-E 3 represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images that exactly adhere to the text you provide," said OpenAI. However, the model declines requests for generating images in the style of living artists. DALL-E 3 was limited to premium ChatGPT Plus subscribers before becoming free for use through Bing Chat in October.

Meta also introduced its chatbot assistant for its messaging platforms

Meta unveiled a slew of AI-centered features and tools during its Connect conference in late September. The company introduced Meta AI, an AI chatbot assistant for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. It can search the internet using Microsoft's Bing for real-time web results. There's also a new AI image generation model called Expressive Media Universe (EMU), which works similarly to OpenAI's DALL-E. With Meta's AI Studio platform, businesses can build AI chatbots for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Elon Musk unveiled Grok

In October, Elon Musk unveiled xAI and its first product, Grok AI—a chatbot designed to answer questions with wit and humor. Grok's standout feature is its real-time knowledge of the world, thanks to its integration with X. This feature gives Grok an advantage over popular AI tools like ChatGPT. To note, later versions of ChatGPT can search the internet for information but don't have real-time access to information. Only X Premium+ subscribers can access Grok.