How Google Pixel 8's 'Best Take feature simplifies group photos

1/4

Technology 2 min read

How Google Pixel 8's 'Best Take feature simplifies group photos

By Akash Pandey 07:01 pm Dec 03, 202307:01 pm

Best Take helps users achieve the best possible outcomes with their photos

Best Take is undoubtedly one of the coolest Pixel-exclusive AI features Google introduced for the Pixel 8 series. The photo tool aims to help users get the perfect picture when photographing multiple people or taking group pictures. Despite capturing numerous shots, you might still end up with imperfections in each frame—this is where Best Take comes into play. It combines the best aspects of each photo of the same subject, eliminating issues like closed eyes, looking away, or silly expressions.

2/4

Best Take has some limitations

First things first! Best Take works best when you take a series of images within a 10-second timeframe, making it more effective with new sets of photos than older pictures. While it might work, it is not that reliable for older photos in your library. Another constraint is that Best Take only works with human subjects and cannot fix obscured shots, such as when someone covers their face. Additionally, it cannot be used for non-human subjects like pets.

3/4

Step-by-step process to using it

To use Best Take on the Pixel 8 series, open the camera app and take a series of photos in rapid succession. Now, open Google Photos, select an image, click on Edit, scroll to Tools, and choose Best Take. The screen darkens while finding similar shots. After a few seconds, recommended Best Take options will appear. Tap on each person's face in the photo to try different expressions. Tap Done and Save Copy to keep both original and edited images.

4/4

Tips to get most out of Best Take

While Best Take is an impressive feature for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it isn't perfect. The feature automatically selects faces for you to choose from, and occasionally, none of them might work. In such scenarios, try selecting different photos as your starting point to see if each yields different results for editing options. Best Take is useful for group photos, antsy babies and toddlers, or when multiple people are in same frame, but looking in different directions.