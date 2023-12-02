OpenAI's GPT store to not launch until next year: Report

By Akash Pandey 02:00 pm Dec 02, 202302:00 pm

Users can look forward to updates on ChatGPT at the moment

OpenAI has reportedly revealed that the launch of its GPT store will be pushed back to next year instead of December. The report initially came from Axios, which obtained the memo OpenAI sent to custom GPT builders. To recall, the company's original plan was to release it in November. While the company cited "unexpected things" as the reason for the delay, the postponement might be connected to the leadership changes in November, shortly after the GPT store's announcement.

Let's first understand GPT store's functionality

The GPT store is intended as a marketplace for users of OpenAI's GPT builders to sell and share their custom-built GPTs. OpenAI previously mentioned that creators would receive payment based on their GPT's usage, but the exact amount remains unspecified. Until the store's official launch, GPTs can still be created and shared directly, but they won't be publicly listed or part of any revenue-sharing program. The company's plan for charging customers and compensating developers is still unclear.

It was originally planned for release in late November

OpenAI had initially announced the launch of the GPT store in late November, with the disclosure made during the DevDay developer conference by CEO Sam Altman. He mentioned the company's intention to reward individuals who construct the most valuable and widely utilized GPTs. Nevertheless, the rollout plans were subsequently delayed to December, extending beyond the initially stated timeframe. As of now, there is no defined launch schedule for the GPT store in 2024.

Frankly speaking, delay isn't much of surprise

The announcement of the GPT store's launch this month garnered attention. Although there was a functional mockup of the store and a selection of refined models known as GPTs available for examination, numerous questions remained unanswered. Considering the vague nature of the launch plan and the significant time lost due to the brief but intense conflict between the OpenAI board and the CEO, the delay isn't really surprising.

Chaotic time for OpenAI, its employees

Nearly a week in mid-November was exceptionally eventful for OpenAI. It involved the removal and subsequent reinstatement of Altman, a widespread revolt by hundreds of employees, the departure of senior executives accompanied by a heart emoji social media campaign, the appointment of a new CEO, and the eventual return of Altman as the leader. The idea of launching a significant product amid such challenges, all while adapting to a new board and addressing other urgent priorities, was probably impractical.

Look forward to ChatGPT improvements instead

OpenAI has mentioned ongoing work on the GPT store in its latest memo/email communication to GPT builders. While the store will launch sometime next year, the company said users can expect more updates to ChatGPT. "In the meantime, we will have some other great updates to ChatGPT soon," said the memo. The OpenAI development team has also made improvements to the custom GPT platform, including a better configuration interface and debug messages, as mentioned in the memo.