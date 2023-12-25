Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 update released for Phone (2)

By Sanjana Shankar 05:54 pm Dec 25, 2023

The update brings new widgets and customization options for home and lock screens

Nothing has started rolling out its stable Nothing OS 2.5 update, based on Android 14, for Nothing Phone (2) devices. The update, which weighs 1.13GB, brings new widgets and extra customization options for home and lock screens. Several users have confirmed receiving the latest firmware on social media platforms. To check for the update on your device, go to Settings >System >System Update.

New features and improvements in Nothing OS 2.5

Nothing's unique Glyph interface gets a significant upgrade. Users can now access the Glyph timer directly from the lock screen and use presets for quick duration settings in Glyph Time. The power button can be customized for quick access to certain features upon double pressing. A three-finger swipe can easily capture screenshots. New Lock Screen shortcut options, include Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, and video camera. The stability of the Camera app has been improved.

Other enhancements and access for Phone (1) users

Other enhancements include an updated screenshot editor and menu, and a better Weather app with improved weather alerts. There are separate settings for ringtone and notification sound volumes, an updated Quick Settings layout, predictive back animation, and a refreshed back gesture arrow. The overall system stability has been improved. Nothing has also launched the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta program for Nothing Phone (1) users, giving them a chance to try out Android 14 through the beta program.