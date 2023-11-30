Voicemod rolls out AI voice creator facility: How it works

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Voicemod rolls out AI voice creator facility: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:57 pm Nov 30, 202305:57 pm

Voicemod is compatible with macOS as well as Windows

Voicemod, a popular AI voice cloning software among gamers and streamers, has rolled out new features that let users create and share custom AI voices. The AI Voice Changer allows users to craft unique synthetic voices by choosing from various genders, ages, and tones. Moreover, the Voicelab facility enables users to fine-tune their creations by adjusting pitch, volume, and frequency, as well as adding audio effects.

2/4

Sharing custom voices

The latest additions to Voicemod also include the Community Voices platform, where users can share their custom-made voices and explore creations by others. Steve O'Hear, Founder of O'Hear & Co, the company behind Voicemod, told The Verge in an email that users can start with one of Voicemod's AI-generated voice "personas." Later on, they can tweak different parameters to create a completely new AI-powered voice to share with the community.

3/4

Legal aspects of AI voice technology

As AI voice technology gains traction, companies developing such tools face very few legal challenges. Since voices cannot be copyrighted, voice cloning AI software can replicate numerous famous voices without legal consequences. Voicemod's Community Voices and AI Voice Changer emphasize creating entirely new voices instead of copying existing ones, minimizing potential legal issues. Voicemod is compatible with macOS as well as Windows 10 and 11 platforms.

4/4

A brief history of Voicemod

Voicemod has been working on interactive audio features and voice synthesis since 2014. It offers more than 100 options for AI voices, actors, fantasy characters, astronauts, and even the leads of the show Rick and Morty.