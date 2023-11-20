OPPO Find X7 Pro to feature dual periscope telephoto cameras

Nov 20, 2023

The handset is tipped to debut on November 23

OPPO is working on the Find X7 Pro, a high-end smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities. It will be one of the first to feature dual periscope telephoto cameras and will rival the best camera smartphones currently available. The handset is expected to be officially unveiled on November 23 in China, where OPPO will also reveal its Reno 11 series, Pad Air 2 tablet, and other products.

New quad camera setup for Find X7 Pro

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OPPO Find X7 Pro will likely boast a quad camera configuration. The rear camera array will comprise a 50MP LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50MP IMX890 periscope telephoto snapper with 2.7x optical zoom, another 50MP IMX858 periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, and a fourth 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. This is a notable upgrade from the Find X6 Pro, which features a triple rear camera system.

Expected specifications of Find X7 Pro

The Find X7 Pro will incorporate OPPO's XCD technology, developed in partnership with camera expert Hasselblad. It's still uncertain how OPPO intends to implement its dual periscope telephoto camera arrangement. The flagship handset could be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the more affordable Find X7 may come with MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC. The Nubia Z60 Ultra and HONOR Magic 6 Pro are predicted to launch around the same time as the Find X7 Pro.